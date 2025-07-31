Club sees more support after sale cancelled

North East Valley Bowling Club members, (from left) Mary-Ann Harrington, Joann Marshall, administrator Michelle Fallow, president Bruce Boothby, Rose Wheeler, greenkeeper Colin Wheeler and Shona Mann toast the brighter outlook for the organisation. Photo: Gillian Vine

The news that the North East Valley Bowling Club is not to be sold (The Star, 17.07.25) is having a positive effect, club president Bruce Boothby says.

"We have a couple of new members, some new bookings and from recent inquiries are expecting more," Mr Boothby said.

"But all this is a work in progress."

Club administrator Michelle Fallow said, "we’re very encouraged by it".

Both said the aim was to keep charges reasonable.

"We don’t want to fleece people but we do need enough to cover heat, maintenance and so on," Mr Boothby said.

"Having more groups using our facilities is a great chance for us getting other events flowing from that."

The Star understands that at least one of the groups now using the bowling club facilities has moved from the Baptist Church hall, now for sale and offering tenants only month-by-month rentals.