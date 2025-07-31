Supporting parents with breastfeeding

Dunedin mum and dad Stephanie and Andrew are assisted with breastfeeding their newborn baby by The Breast Room peer supporter Carrie. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The 2025 theme of World Breastfeeding Week, August 1-7, is "prioritise breastfeeding: create sustainable support systems" — a call to action to build lasting, equitable support for breastfeeding mothers everywhere.

La Leche League Dunedin West, a breastfeeding support organisation, said this week was more than a health campaign, it was a global movement to invest in the future of children, families, and the planet.

The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), a global network of individuals and organisations dedicated to the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding worldwide, is the co-ordinator of World Breastfeeding Week.

La Leche League International is a founding member and core partner of WABA.

A La Leche League spokesperson said, in a statement, the organisation was founded by breastfeeding mothers who got together to support each other many years ago. The organisation grew rapidly all around the world to support families and provide up-to-date breastfeeding information.

"Families still need support and breastfeeding is under threat in our modern world.

"Mother-to-mother support is especially important when there is no extended family to support the new parents," the spokesperson said.

"Our volunteers are trained peer counsellors who have children of their own and can answer your breastfeeding and parenting questions. It’s great to meet other new mothers as well as those with experience and exchange ideas."

The La Leche League Dunedin West group is one of several support organisations available to families at no cost here in Dunedin.

The group meets each month, on a Thursday in the Roslyn area and support is also available by phone, text and email.

There is a private Facebook group https://facebook.com/LaLecheLeagueDunedinWest which can be joined via the Facebook La Leche League Dunedin page.

For more information about the group, contact Brylin via text on 021 056 2947, or email lll.dunedinwest@gmail.com

• Another free local breastfeeding organisation, The Breast Room, was founded nearly 15 years ago in Dunedin and is run by trained breastfeeding peer supporters and a breastfeeding counsellor.

The Breast Room provides a free drop-in clinic on Thursday mornings and a new coffee group on Tuesday mornings.

For free support, breast pump flange fitting and pump hire email getsupport@thebreastroom.org, phone or text Carrie on 027 288-8197, Denise on 027 476-1339, or visit www.thebreastroom.org