Dancers find their inner Kate

The "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever" lead dancer Hannah Rouse performs the 1978 Kate Bush Wuthering Heights dance during Saturday’s event in the Octagon. Photos: Brenda Harwood

A sea of vibrant red filled the lower Octagon on Saturday, as about 100 high-spirited dancers took part in the "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever" community dance event.

Held each year in midwinter, the annual event celebrates British singer Kate Bush’s iconic 1878 Wuthering Heights song and dance by re-creating the moves en masse.

Founded in 2013 by British performance group Shambush, the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever celebrations are held all over the world, with Dunedin as the first, most southern event.

Members of Dunedin’s Ageing Gracefully dance group (back row, from left) Suzanne Renner, Therese Madden, (middle row) Christine Whitehead, Tricia Wilce, Teresa Stevenson, Terry MacTavish, (front row) Petra Colwell, Kathryn Olcott and Penny Keirle gather following Saturday’s "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever" event in the Octagon.

After a group practice and some warm-up events, the main dance was held at noon, with dancers following along with lead dancer Hannah Rouse, before gathering for photos.

Organised by Dunedin city councillor Mandy Mayhem, the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever also raised funds for local mental health and wellbeing organisation Weka (Wellness, Empathy, Kindness Aotearoa).

