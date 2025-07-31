Traditions honoured

Photo: supplied

Gathering for a colourful and inclusive celebration of Eid-ul-Adha (the festival of sacrifice), are members of Dunedin’s cultural groups as well as government, police and community representatives.

Organised by the Pakistan Association of Otago, the recent event at the Edgar Centre included poetry and music, traditional dress parades and children’s performances.

President Anam Nawaz said representatives from Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Punjabi and other cultural associations took part, reflecting the city’s growing spirit of diversity and inclusion.

The Pakistan Association of Otago continued to play a vital role in nurturing cultural connection and fostering a sense of belonging among migrant communities in the region.

It was a "celebration of colours, cultures, and community" that captured the essence of Eid and the warmth of the Pakistani diaspora, she said.