Plea for fire safety after increase in deaths

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking everyone to put fire safety at the front of their minds following a spike in the number of fatal house fires.

Risk reduction and investigations manager Peter Gallagher said, in a statement, that 17 people had died in avoidable residential house fires in the past 12 months.

"This is our worst year in 10 years.

Make sure you have working smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways and living areas — including in caravans and in sleepouts.

"When you hear your smoke alarms go off, get out and stay out. Make sure your family has a three-step escape plan."

A three-step escape plan consisted of working smoke alarms, knowing the best and alternative exits and a safe meeting place, he said.

Mr Gallagher said it was important to keep flammable materials, such as clothing or bedding, at least 1m from a heater or fire.

"We remind people that all outdoor equipment should not be used as a heating method within their home." — Allied Media