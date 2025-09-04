New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A huge site was created by draining Lake Logan, now known as Logan Park.
Many buildings were erected, including an art gallery, festival hall, bandstand, dancing pavilion, restaurant and aquarium.
There were more than 60 sideshows, such as the "Crazy Cottage", "Joy Wheel", "Ye Old Mill’ and "River Caves" and the "Helter Skelter" ride.
Local businesses such as Ross and Glendining, Mosgiel Woollen Factory Co, Hallenstein Bros, R Hudson and Co and many more had an opportunity to showcase their wares.
The Department of Agriculture mounted an exhibition of growing plants, and a fernery was a popular attraction.
Attracting more than three million visits was remarkable, given Dunedin’s population was about 80,000 at the time.