A postcard depicts thousands gathered around the bandstand at the 1925-26 New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition at Logan Park. Created by Coulls Somerville Wilkie (later merged as Whitcoulls). Photos: Hocken Collections – Uare Taoka o Hākena

The 1925-26 "New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition" at Logan Park had a lasting impact on Dunedin.

A huge site was created by draining Lake Logan, now known as Logan Park.

Many buildings were erected, including an art gallery, festival hall, bandstand, dancing pavilion, restaurant and aquarium.

The "Caterpillar" was a thrilling circular switchback rail-track ride comprising 24 carriages. Photographed by Hugh & G.K Neill, 1925-26.

Alongside a sports ground and children’s playground, an amusement zone offered entertainment and rides, including the "Merry Mix-Up" and the "Caterpillar".

There were more than 60 sideshows, such as the "Crazy Cottage", "Joy Wheel", "Ye Old Mill’ and "River Caves" and the "Helter Skelter" ride.

Local businesses such as Ross and Glendining, Mosgiel Woollen Factory Co, Hallenstein Bros, R Hudson and Co and many more had an opportunity to showcase their wares.

Visitors gather inside the fernery at the New Zealand and South Seas International Exhibition, photographed by Robert Johnstone.

A motor pavilion added mechanical marvels and a "women’s court" showcased lacework and spinning demonstrations.

The Department of Agriculture mounted an exhibition of growing plants, and a fernery was a popular attraction.

Attracting more than three million visits was remarkable, given Dunedin’s population was about 80,000 at the time.