Children from Bunny Burrows Montessori early learning centre take to the stage at Otago Polyfest. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

The 32nd Otago Polyfest has been taking place this week at the Edgar Centre, bringing to life the music, language and culture of the Pacific.

Tamariki from Grant’s Braes Kindergarten sing at Otago Polyfest.

By tomorrow’s close more than 175 performances will have been staged by early learning, primary and secondary students from Dunedin, Central Otago, Clutha and Waitaki.

Young ones from Kiddies Campus early learning centre perform for the first time at Otago Polyfest.

This year the festival has also been an opportunity to celebrate 50 years of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

Children from Te Puna, Otago University Childcare Association perform at Otago Polyfest, with a little help from their parents.

The Star reporter Sam Henderson captured some of the youngest participants at the festival that champions te reo Māori alongside Pacific languages.