The 32nd Otago Polyfest has been taking place this week at the Edgar Centre, bringing to life the music, language and culture of the Pacific.
By tomorrow’s close more than 175 performances will have been staged by early learning, primary and secondary students from Dunedin, Central Otago, Clutha and Waitaki.
This year the festival has also been an opportunity to celebrate 50 years of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week).
The Star reporter Sam Henderson captured some of the youngest participants at the festival that champions te reo Māori alongside Pacific languages.