Festival turns clock back to exhibition

As they prepare to welcome all to the Ōtepoti Dunedin Heritage Festival, Southern Heritage Trust festival co-ordinator Jonathan Cweorth and chairwoman Joy Baker show the only remaining in-situ building from 1925-26 New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, the former Exhibition Art Gallery, now the Sargood Centre, in Logan Park. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

An extraordinary event from 100 years ago will anchor this year’s Ōtepoti Dunedin Heritage Festival.

Organised by the Southern Heritage Trust, the festival returns next month with citywide talks, tours, workshops and family activities.

Festival co-ordinator Jonathan Cweorth said this year’s theme celebrated the 1925–26 New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, which attracted more than 3million visits, an incredible feat at a time when the entire population of the country was only 1.4m.

"It is still the biggest event in New Zealand history as far as we are aware."

The exhibition left a permanent mark on the city.

Lake Logan was drained to create Logan Park, Anzac Ave was built to reach the site, businesses showcased wares and local artists found audiences.

Its financial success later helped fund the 1929 Dunedin Town Hall.

The full festival programme, featuring 50 to 60 activities, will be released soon.

Highlights will include a pop-up museum of 1925 memorabilia, a celebration of the medieval and renaissance manuscripts collection at Dunedin Public Libraries, ghost and crime tours and forensic science events for all ages, Mr Cweorth said.

"The festival is always designed to highlight and celebrate Dunedin's extraordinary heritage, which I think sometimes we tend to take for granted, but nationwide it is a remarkable setting for built heritage."

Expanded hands-on repair initiatives include a repair station at the Dunedin Gasworks Museum offering clothing, electrical and tech fixes.

"We think there is a link between the growing culture of repair and the heritage mindset, which is about reusing what you have rather than just knocking it down and doing something else."

Southern Heritage Trust chairwoman Joy Baker said local op shops were planning 1920s-themed window displays and Shop on Carroll was preparing upcycling workshops.

The festival has settled into an annual October slot, which aligns with heritage celebrations in other centres, Mrs Baker said.

With a full month of events in Dunedin, the timing also leads into regional offerings in November, including Lawrence Heritage Weekend on Sunday, November 2 and a series at Oamaru’s Heritage Precinct from Thursday, November 13 to Sunday, November 16. Visit southernheritage.org.nz for updates.

