Debut album emerges from shed

Saurian band members (from left) Silas Wynlaegan (bass guitar), Karl Brinsdon (vocals/guitar), Cameron Ellis (guitar) and Hamish Daniell (drummer) have released their debut album, Brooding. PHOTO: JOHN LEWIS

Hamish Daniell’s neighbours are over the moon.

Not because the daily noise from his rock band playing in his back shed has abated, but because the band recently finished recording their debut album in there.

The drummer and fellow Saurian band members Karl Brinsdon (vocals/guitar), Silas Wynlaegan (bass guitar) and Cameron Ellis (guitar) released the album, titled Brooding last week, during a concert at the Crown Hotel, in Dunedin.

Now it is available on online music services.

Karl said the album was the product of five years of songwriting and performing, and contains some of their early songs like Tortured Soul and Labyrinth, right up to the most recently released Tyre Tracks in the Sky.

He said the album was "a bit of a DIY project" because none of it was recorded in a professional studio.

As well as being recorded in Hamish’s shed, the album was co-produced by Hamish and Karl, and mixed and mastered by Karl.

"There was a lot of experimenting with sounds and microphones, which was very time-consuming, but also fascinating," Karl said.

"One example is we rewired an old telephone and turned it into a microphone, which we used in some of the recordings.

"We’ve definitely spent enough time to learn what works for us and what doesn’t.

"We’re looking forward to applying that knowledge in future recordings."

The band was formed following a "jam session" in August 2015, and went on to create its own distinctive sound.

He said Saurian’s music appealed to a wide audience.

"Band members channel their passion and energy into their songwriting, creating songs in styles from soft rock through to metal, and we take pride in our diversity.

"Some of the band’s musical influences include Nirvana, The Beatles, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Soundgarden."

He said the band had gathered quite a following by playing gigs — mainly around Otago and Southland — and it was hoped the new album would expand that following, and open doors to more live gigs further afield.

As for when they would start recording their second album, Karl said the band would like to bask in the glow of success for a little bit first.

"We’ll give it a wee while, but probably not too long because we’re always writing new songs."