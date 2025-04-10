Disorder awareness

Primary progressive aphasia (PPA), when language fails over time, was highlighted recently during an awareness day.

While thought to be a relatively rare disorder, it might be more prevalent than anyone knew, and its impact on a person’s life was profound, Aphasia NZ said in a statement.

PPA is a condition resulting from gradual damage/degeneration in the language area of the brain.

People with PPA can have difficulty finding words, understanding conversations, reading and/or writing.

PPA begins subtly and progresses over time — the first sign is usually word-finding difficulty.

While "tip of the tongue" moments where words are forgotten are common, for people with PPA it happens far more consistently with no explanation and, over time, becomes worse.

With PPA, language is lost over time and rehabilitation is not possible.

To self-refer or obtain more information, visit aphasia.org.nz — APL