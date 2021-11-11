Doctor to share immunity-boosting tips

Dunedin GP and lifestyle medicine physician Dr Liz Williams is keen to share accurate information on ways to boost immunity. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin-based lifestyle medicine expert Dr Liz Williams will share tips on how to boost immunity during the pandemic during a free education evening next week.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has unfolded Dr Williams, a GP at Aurora Health Centre as well as an internationally board-certified lifestyle medicine physician, has paid close attention to international research into ways to boost immunity alongside vaccines.

She has a passion to share these important public health messages around how improving lifestyle factors, such as diet and physical activity, can reduce the risk of developing severe illness from Covid-19.

‘‘I just really want to help ensure that people are getting accurate information and good health advice,’’ Dr Williams said.

‘‘I also want to encourage people to take some simple, practical steps that will help to improve their mental and overall health, as well as boosting their immunity.’’

The free education session, entitled ‘‘Eating for Immune Health and Wellbeing During a Pandemic’’, will be held next Tuesday, November 16, from 7.30pm at Taste Nature Organic Supermarket.

Dr Williams’ main focus will be to discuss the results of two recent studies — ‘‘Diet Quality and Risk of Severe Covid-19’’ in the British Medical Journal, and a piece in the British Journal of Sports Medicine about physical activity levels and Covid-19.

‘‘The first study shows that the more plants you have in your diet, the less risk you have of severe Covid-19,’’ she said.

‘‘The second study shows that people who are inactive are at more than double the risk of hospitalisation with Covid-19.’’

Other research revealed how elevated blood sugar levels could also be a risk factor for severe Covid-19.

‘‘Diet and physical activity are factors in all sorts of health areas — essentially lifestyle improvements are great for our overall health and wellbeing.

‘‘There are no down sides — the long-term effects are simply better health and reduced risks.’’

Dr Williams said Taste Nature would be providing a Real Meal food box as a giveaway prize for one of the attendees.

As Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions mean numbers are limited, people are asked to register online at www.drlizwilliams.com

A version of the talk will also be made available online for people who cannot attend on Tuesday.