Double win for Thunder

In possession of the puck is Phoenix Thunder player Regan Wilson at Dunedin Ice Stadium last week. PHOTO: ANDREW MACKAY/KEAPHOTOS

A double win for Dunedin ice hockey team Phoenix Thunder last week puts them in a winning mood for further games this weekend.

On Friday the team beat Auckland Mako 4-0 in a fast-paced game.

General manager David Richards said one of the highlights was seeing Sam Audas, who had his debut game as goaltender.

"He came away with what you call a shut out, so no-one scored on him for the whole game."

Audas thwarted all 22 shots on goal during the game.

Richards said Auckland Mako was a development team with predominantly younger players, as well as a few seasoned players.

For Saturday a few changes of personnel gave Auckland Mako more bite.

"They got a bit of chemistry going and they took the opportunity to seize their advantages and managed to get a couple of goals in, so it made it a much more thrilling, much more tighter game."

Despite this Phoenix Thunder again came out on top against Auckland Mako, winning 3-2.

Next up for Phoenix Thunder is a trip to Queenstown to play SkyCity Stampede.

"They are one of the front runners in the league so we need a bit of ‘puck luck’ as they call it, but we know that we can beat them.

"We’ve footed it with them before so we will just go out there and leave it all on the ice," Richards said.

Phoenix Thunder will be back in Dunedin on August 4 and 5 to play the Canterbury Red Devils.

Visit dunedinicestadium.co.nz/events for tickets.

