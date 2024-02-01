Dunedin choir off to world event

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The games are the largest choral festival and competition in the world and this is the first time they are taking place in New Zealand.
Choir member Esther Wayne said more than 240 choirs would come together to compete and sing in a range of styles.
She had been with the choir for two terms and enjoyed being able to sing classical music including being able to harmonise.
"We are very involved in singing."
They plan to add a local element to their musical repertoire when they travel to Auckland.
"So we’re going to be performing a song written by local composer Sue Mepham which we’re really excited about.
"We are going to have a focus on New Zealand music with at least two out of the four songs being New Zealand songs."
The group will perform four songs in the open competition and will also take part in a friendship concert.
Ms Manowitz said the group were really excited and honoured to be travelling to Auckland.
"I’m feeling really proud of them. They have risen to the occasion.
"They work so hard and I think they are really excited for this fantastic opportunity."
To help offset the costs of travel, accommodation and participating in the games, the group has set up a Givealittle page and is hoping many people will help support their trip. Visit givealittle.co.nz and search for Dunedin Children’s Choir.