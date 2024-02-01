Dunedin choir off to world event

Young singers from the Chamber Choir, a spinoff of the Dunedin Children’s Choir, are set to take part in the World Choir Games in Auckland in July.

The games are the largest choral festival and competition in the world and this is the first time they are taking place in New Zealand.

Choir member Esther Wayne said more than 240 choirs would come together to compete and sing in a range of styles.

She had been with the choir for two terms and enjoyed being able to sing classical music including being able to harmonise.

"We are very involved in singing."

Looking forward to singing in the World Choir Games are Chamber Choir members (standing from left) Liz Nabor, 10, Lily Kuzma, 10, Gemma Body, 11, Carina Lott, 10, Clara Stevens, 10, Esther Wayne, 10, Alma Greenman, 10 and Annie Fitzgerald, and (sitting from left) Choral director Natasha Manowitz, Chamber Choir members Amberlee Hardie and Isabella Yeoman, both 10, and pianist Susie Frame. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Choral director Natasha Manowitz said the Chamber Choir was comprised of older members of the Dunedin Children’s Choir.

They plan to add a local element to their musical repertoire when they travel to Auckland.

"So we’re going to be performing a song written by local composer Sue Mepham which we’re really excited about.

"We are going to have a focus on New Zealand music with at least two out of the four songs being New Zealand songs."

The group will perform four songs in the open competition and will also take part in a friendship concert.

Ms Manowitz said the group were really excited and honoured to be travelling to Auckland.

"I’m feeling really proud of them. They have risen to the occasion.

"They work so hard and I think they are really excited for this fantastic opportunity."

To help offset the costs of travel, accommodation and participating in the games, the group has set up a Givealittle page and is hoping many people will help support their trip. Visit givealittle.co.nz and search for Dunedin Children’s Choir.