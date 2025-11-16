Dunedin Christmas dinner welcomes all

Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner volunteer co-ordinator Leisa de Klerk (left) and volunteer table host team leader Queenie Va’afusuaga are calling volunteers and guests alike to sign up for the giant community meal and celebration on Christmas Day at Dunedin Town Hall. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

It is that time of year again — when the sun shines, Christmas decorations start appearing, and carols are heard in stores.

It is also the time when preparations ramp up for the giant Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner, a celebration for the whole community, held each year at Dunedin Town Hall.

With only six weeks to go until the big day, Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner volunteer co-ordinator Leisa de Klerk and volunteer table host team leader Queenie Va’afusuaga are putting out the call for volunteers and guests to sign up for the event.

The Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner is run by a charitable trust, led by trustees Andrew Whiley, Esther Gilbert and Rob Riddell Tigeir.

The event provides a dinner and entertainment for the community.

Up to 200 volunteers work in teams to set up and decorate the town hall, prepare, cook and serve a top-notch traditional Christmas dinner (with vegetarian options), host tables and entertain guests with music and fun from 11.30am on Christmas Day.

Ms De Klerk said the volunteers, many of whom returned year after year, were divided into teams, including a for prep, set-up, food preparation, serving, cleanup and entertainment.

The food preparation and cooking team is led by chef Mike Tomlinson and the entertainers are co-ordinated by local musician Alan Gray.

"With so many experienced volunteers around, most of the teams have got things down to a fine art, and the event runs very smoothly," she said.

"There is an amazing atmosphere in the town hall, as hundreds of people come together to enjoy a special Christmas day together."

The event aims to cater for about 500 guests on Christmas Day.

"We have people from all walks of life who come along, from older people to students, new migrants, those in need, and those who want some company at Christmas," Ms de Klerk said.

"There is no judgement anywhere — everyone is there to enjoy good food and good company."

Having been a table host for the past four years, Miss Va’afusuaga can attest that hosting a table of guests at the Christmas dinner is a "great experience and a chance to meet a hugely diverse range of people".

"The atmosphere at the event is great, everyone is there for a good time and being in the town hall is very special," she said.

The main requirements for table hosts were that they needed to be good organisers and have the social skills to keep the conversation flowing around the table.

"The organisation is a well-oiled machine, and there are a lot of experienced people there to help if anyone needs support."

Miss Va’afusuaga urged anyone who had been thinking about volunteering at the Christmas dinner to "just do it".

"There is heaps of support and guidance and it is just a great experience."

Ms de Klerk said the trust organising the Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner was thankful to Dunedin City Council for providing free access to Dunedin Town Hall for the event and to donors for supporting the event’s kaupapa.

She also thanked the Catalytic Foundation, which provided Christmas gifts for the children.

• For more information and to sign up for the Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner, either as a volunteer or as a guest, visit the website christmas.org.nz, or phone (03)477-9242 — calls go to an answering service and will be followed up.

