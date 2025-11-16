Fundraiser a hole-in-one

Dunedin Community House volunteer Margaretha Situmorang practises her golf swing before a fundraising event taking place on November 28. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Casual rounds in the great outdoors will turn spring swings into support for local groups.

A charity golf tournament at St Clair Golf Club will be a fundraiser for Dunedin Community House.

The tournament will run in an ambrose format for teams of four, with raffles and spot prizes.

While some entries will be taken on the day, people are encouraged to form a team and register in advance.

Dunedin Community House executive officer Rob Riddell Tigeir said community groups continued to benefit from the upgraded premises at 43 Princes St.

"The more modern premises is fantastic, not having to worry when the roof leaks, when it rains."

Alongside about 21 long-term tenants, 140 different groups also use a range of shared spaces on a more casual basis.

"Some of them just have a meeting, run training and some of them are there the whole time."

Bookable spaces have remained popular, with the charity offering affordable rates for non-profit organisations.

"We are busier than we have ever been — we have got more organisations, more bookings and more hours booked.

"In fact, we have just created a new meeting room, because demand has been so high."

Despite this, there were fixed costs to meet.

With electricity up about 30% over the past two years and ongoing challenges securing grant funding, fundraisers such as the charity golf tournament were "absolutely crucial".

"Every dollar that [sponsor] Ricoh manages to raise for us reduces the cost for all of those organisations.

"Dunedin Community House receives the money, but what it does is reduce the cost for anybody who wants to use the space.

"It is not even just the current ones, it is future ones that will benefit from this."

Golf Tournament

Fundraiser for Dunedin Community House.

Friday, November 28.

St Clair Golf Club.

Shotgun start at 11.30am.

Visit dch.org.nz/golf to register.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz