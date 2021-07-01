The spirit of nature glowed from within as the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival entertained onlookers in the Octagon last Saturday.

Creatures taking part included a huge praying mantis, a swooping owl and a towering snail. Teams of dancers dressed as rabbits, mice, frogs and fireflies, while bands entertained the crowds.

Carnival chairman Paul Smith said the atmosphere in the central city was festive and vibrant.

Thousands of people lined the streets for the carnival procession, which featured more than 1000 people carrying lanterns and performing.

Reporter Simon Henderson took to the streets to see the sights on Saturday night.