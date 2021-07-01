Thursday, 1 July 2021

Dunedin Midwinter Carnival

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star
    Members of the Mosgiel Brass Band entertain the crowd during the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival...
    Enjoying a family outing are (from left) Aiden, Ian (5), Kelly and Eden (2) Song, all of Dunedin.
    Dancers dressed as mice perform in the carnival procession.
    A huge owl swoops over the crowd at the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival procession.
    A floating lantern snail dances around the Octagon on Saturday night.
    The spirit of nature glowed from within as the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival entertained onlookers in the Octagon last Saturday.

    Creatures taking part  included a huge praying mantis, a swooping owl and a towering snail. Teams of dancers dressed as rabbits, mice, frogs and fireflies, while bands entertained the crowds.

    Carnival chairman Paul Smith said the atmosphere in the central city was festive and vibrant. 

    Thousands of people lined the streets for the carnival procession, which featured more than 1000 people carrying lanterns and performing.

    Reporter Simon Henderson took to the streets to see the sights on Saturday night.

