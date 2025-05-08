Event introduces local archaeology

An activity day aims to inspire the next generation of archaeologists.

A hands-on workshop at Tūhura Otago Museum on Saturday will give children a taste of digging, as well as cleaning and cataloguing historic finds.

Hosted by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, the workshop will let participants examine genuine artefacts found in Dunedin.

Archaeologist Jasmine Weston shows a toothbrush and pot of cherry toothpaste ‘‘for beautifying and preserving the teeth and gums’’. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Regional archaeologist Jasmine Weston said an array of artefacts dating from between 1860 and 1900 would be on display.

Local finds included a small porcelain pot and lid that once held cherry toothpaste.

Miss Weston said similar John Gosnell & Co containers were recovered from the wreck of Titanic.

‘‘Because they are quite solid, they seem to last quite well.’’

The tooth-cleaning paste would have been mixed with an abrasive such as ash.

Another object unearthed locally was a toothbrush with a handle carved from animal bone.

While the handle had survived, bristles, likely made from boar hair, had not.

An intriguing find was an oval-shaped glass bottle, dating from between 1860 and 1900, that would have held aerated water, she said.

‘‘Yes, they still had fizzy water.’’

The bottle would have been reused repeatedly, making it difficult to pin down its exact age.

‘‘It becomes really tricky to tell, because you use it the first time, but you don’t throw it away, it gets taken back.’’

People were even paid a small refund for returning the empties.

Simple clay ‘‘cutty’’ pipes were often uncovered, some intact but often broken.

‘‘Normally miners liked them. Lots of people smoked, but they were quite associated with that mining, gold rush mining period.’’

During the workshop, children will handle artefacts and animal bones, learn to identify them and link each find to its period and place of use.

Children are encouraged to wear old clothes because activities may get messy.

The event is part of the New Zealand Archaeological Association’s Archaeology Week.

The Heritage NZ Archaeology Week activity day runs on Saturday, 10am-2pm, in the Beautiful Science Gallery at Tūhura Otago Museum.

SAM.HENDERSON @thestar.co.nz