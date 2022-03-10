Thursday, 10 March 2022

Examinination of cultural differences

    1. The Star

    Ryan McGhee brings his comedy show The Scottish Kiwi to the Dunedin Fringe Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    International comedy act Ryan McGhee will share his take on the cultural differences (and similarities) between Scotland and Aotearoa in his show The Scottish Kiwi during the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

    McGhee, who ‘‘plonked his fabulous gay ass’’ in New Zealand in 2019, burst on to the New Zealand comedy scene in 2021, winning best newcomer at the New Zealand Comedy Guild Award.

    For McGhee there’s no question that Aotearoa is now home, although he still fiercely loves Scotland.

    Along with sharing his thoughts on the differences and similarities, McGhee will offer insight into what it’s like to be gay in either country. The show also features a wee bit about his tragic search for love — from dating shows to matchmakers to desperation.

    The Scottish Kiwi will be staged at the New Athenaeum Theatre from March 17-19, at 6pm, with Michael Macauley as warm-up act.

     

     

     

