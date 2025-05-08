Food waste in focus

Offering recipes using wasted food items are students (from left) Cassie Anderson, Akisha Nonis, Hannah Lawson and Xiaochen Liu. PHOTO: STEPHANIE MCLEOD

A recent event highlighted the challenge of reducing food waste.

The International Stop Food Waste Market presented varied methods to reduce the amount of discarded produce.

Food and agriculture students, completing honours or master of applied science degrees, organised the event as part of their food-waste studies.

Class tutor Stephanie McLeod said the students hoped to raise awareness of food waste and offered creative, tasty solutions to curb it.

‘‘The food waste landscape is changing rapidly and young people are so well placed to drive this in a positive direction,’’ she said.

The event, organised as part of International Stop Food Waste Day, drew an excellent response.

About 500 people browsed student-run stalls that offered a map of local producers, price comparisons, ideas to extend shelf life, games and challenges.

Students Cassie Anderson, Akisha Nonis, Hannah Lawson and Xiaochen Liu produced a cookbook designed to cut waste by featuring recipes that used commonly discarded ingredients such as breadcrumb bliss balls, potato waffles and potato skin fries.

SAM.HENDERSON @thestar.co.nz