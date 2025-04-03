Fundraiser date moved

RSA Otago and Southland district support manager Niall Shepherd and RSA Welfare Trust administrator Sally Turner are gearing up for an early Poppy Day, on April 11, due to Easter. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Poppy Day is set to come early this year, as organisers gear up for the annual fundraiser for the Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust.

Trust administrator Sally Turner said Poppy Day usually fell on the Friday before Anzac Day, but as April 18 was Good Friday, the collection had been moved forward to April 11.

"It has made things a little bit tricky, as we have been unable to access some of our usual collection spots," Mrs Turner said.

"However, we will still have about 14 stands where volunteers will be selling poppies for Anzac Day."

In addition to collection stands on April 11, there will also be dozens of boxes of poppies on counters and at supermarket checkouts in the coming weeks, where people will be able to buy poppies.

RSA Otago and Southland district support manager Niall Shepherd said funds raised through the sale of tens of thousands of poppies across the district would go towards the work of the RSA Welfare Trust.

The trust held the funds and distributed grants to the region’s veterans and families where needed.

Posy Day

The annual Posy Day event will be held, as normal, on April 24, with dozens of volunteers gathering to make red-wrapped rosemary posies to be placed on soldier’ graves at the Andersons Bay Cemetery on Anzac Day, April 25.

Mrs Turner said the posy-making session would run from 9am until about noon on April 24, at HMNZS Toroa in Saint Andrew St.

Donations of rosemary will be welcome, and can be dropped off at HMNZS Toroa first thing in the morning, ready to be made into about 4000 posies.

For more information on Poppy Day or Posy Day, contact Sally Turner on 466-4886, or email finance@dn-rsa.org.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz