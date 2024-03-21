Gallery opening after hours

Dunedin Public Art Gallery is celebrating the final weeks of the Marilyn Webb retrospective exhibition "Folded in the Hills" by opening late tonight, from 5pm-8pm.

The event is a fun, free and relaxed chance to visit the gallery after 5pm and enjoy activities suitable for all ages.

There will be live music by DJ Huffy, food by Yours — pay what you can, and screen printing — bring your own item to be printed on.

There will also be play spaces in the Whānau Gallery and the Imagination Playground.

Drink of the night will be "Summer Solstice Pudding", created by Dunedin Craft Distillers.

The distillers divert tonnes of surplus bread away from landfill, instead using it to create botanical spirits.

In celebration of Marilynn Webb and her sustainability cause, they have mixed a drink inspired by bread pudding, using their gin made with bread.