On the cusp of fame

Photo: supplied

Excitement is growing among leading cast members in the Queen’s and King’s High Schools 2024 musical production, Fame Jr, ahead of the show’s opening on Wednesday, May 22. Pictured are (back, from left) Isabella Lemin, Adriana Ferguson, Caleb McGuire, Nathan Maree, Philippa Clifton, (middle row) Riley Elliott, Vika Johnson, Kyla Rae, Jessica Johnson, Felix Mason, (front) Declan Viljioen. Fame Jr will be staged from May 22-24, at 7pm, and May 25, at 2pm, at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, Bay View Rd. Tickets via undertheradar.