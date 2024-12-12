Photo: ODT files

Cantores Choir gave a Christmas performance at the Dunedin Railway Station last year, and will return with a Christmas sing-along next week.

The concert will be held next Thursday, December 19, from 7pm at Dunedin Railway Station, and will feature carols from around the globe and across the ages.

Printed music sheets will be provided for audience members to follow along and fully enjoy the joyful sounds of the season.

Patrons are asked, if they are able, to bring along a can or toy for donating to a local food bank, to help celebrate the season of goodwill to all.