Organist to light up Easter

Sea-am Thompson. Photo: supplied

A young Christchurch-based organist will shine in this month’s City Choir Dunedin concert "Darkness and Light", to mark the Easter season.

The concert, to be held on April 12, from 7.30pm at Knox Church, will feature mainly contemporary choral music, conducted by choir musical director David Burchell, and accompanied by pianist Sandra Crawshaw, a string quartet and young organist Sea-am Thompson.

In 2022, Thompson was one of two young cathedral choristers from Christchurch invited to the Christ Church Cathedral at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom to sing with its cathedral choir.

At just 16 years old, Thompson had already shown his talents as an alto chorister, organist, pianist and violinist.

In August 2024, at the age of 18, he revealed his talent as a composer, winning the Chamber Music NZ 2024 prize for best original composition for his Piano Trio No. 2.

At Christ Church two years ago, besides singing in the cathedral choir’s rigorous programme of sung services, Thompson took organ lessons from the cathedral sub-organist Ben Sheen and, crowning his visit, he was invited to play the organ prelude and postlude to the penultimate Evensong.

After a rigorous audition process, Thompson was awarded an organ scholarship to Magdalen College, Oxford University, where he begins his studies in September, 2025.

He currently serves as accompanist for Christchurch City Choir.

The "Darkness and Light" concert explores the interplay between shadow and illumination in music, weaving together works that offer a journey through the human experience.

Programmed works include Dark Night of the Soul and Luminous Night of the Soul by Ola Gjeilo, Lux Aeterna by Morten Lauridsen, O Nata Lux by Thomas Tallis, O Radiant Dawn by James MacMillan, and Matariki by Chris Artley.

Tickets available via MusicWorks, Lower Stuart St (cash only), online via www.eventfinda.co.nz, or by phoning 0800 289-849. There will also be door sales.