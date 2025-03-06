What's on?

Open Sundays 1pm-4pm, 1276 Invercargill-Bluff Highway.

Free garden horse manure

Located in manure bin at Southland Riding for the Disabled carpark, 184Erskine Rd, Otatara. Fill your own bags/trailer. Some bags supplied, bring a shovel.

50s-plus social club

Are you a single senior and enjoy dining out? Join us at weekends for either lunch or dinner. Inquiries: Alison, 027 350-9686.

Stay young exercise class for seniors

Wednesdays, from 2.30pm–3.30pm

Peacehaven Village’s Anderson Hall, 498 Tweed St, Invercargill.

SupportLink is a community service run by Enliven Southland. SupportLink runs events for people who are semi or fully retired. Gold coin donation.

SupportLink Ignite coffee club

For semi-retired and fully retired people in Invercargill. Mystery guest speaker each month. Morning tea provided.Last Friday of the month, 10am-noon. Anderson Hall, 498 Tweed St, Invercargill. Free to attend.

Inquiries: phone (03) 211-8256 or email supportlnksld@pss.org.nz