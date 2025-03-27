Play celebrates bonds between past, present

Millie Manning embodies ancestor Erihāpeti Pātahi in Cindy Diver’s Wahine Mātātoa. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The award-winning story of Dunedin playwright, director and actor Cindy Diver’s extraordinary ancestor returns in its fully completed form for the Dunedin Arts Festival.

Wahine Mātātoa: the (mostly) true story of Erihāpeti Pātahi, which won the writing award for last year’s development season at the Dunedin Theatre Awards, blends humour and heartfelt moments to celebrate the connections between our past and present.

Wahine Mātātoa tells the story of present day teenager Elizabeth (Grace Turipa) as she navigates important life decisions, calling on the stories of her ancestor, Erihāpeti Pātahi (Millie Manning).

Directed by Hilary Halba, Turipa, Manning and fellow actors Simon Anderson and Diver herself shift between 16 characters, accompanied by live taoka pūoro (traditional Māori instruments), artist Madison Kelly playing a score composed by Ruby Solly.

The show, which runs at Allen Hall from tonight until Saturday at 7.30pm, with 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday, is a joint production by Theatreworks and Wow! Productions.

