Virtuoso to bring Irish flavour to city

Fusing Irish traditional music, original compositions, and soulful singing, she has shared the stage with such luminaries as Celtic music icon Alan Stivell, Grammy-winner Bobby McFerrin, and free jazz legend Anthony Braxton.
Sponsored by Culture Ireland, Fhlannagain is touring New Zealand for the first time this month, a statement said.
A virtuoso instrumentalist, it has been said that Fhlannagain can "knock sparks" out of the Irish harp, and she also captivates audiences with her storytelling through song.
Along with her concert, Fhlannagain will host workshops on Sunday at 1pm and 3pm, giving participants the chance to deepen their skills in traditional Irish harp and singing.
For tickets and workshop registrations, email info@dunedinfolkclub.co.nz — APL