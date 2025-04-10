Creativity a spiritual journey for artist

Dunedin artist Lizzette Haddon presents her first solo exhibition at Artsenta’s pop-up gallery from next week. Photo: supplied

Local artist Lizzette Haddon says being creative is a spiritual journey and that her artworks are inspired by the taonga left behind by her tūpuna (ancestors).

An exhibition of Haddon’s multimedia art works, titled "To Tatou Haerenga", will be on display from next week at Artsenta’s pop-up gallery.

"Being a Māori wahine and a whaea, I can see how the younger generation of Māori wahine are empowered and empowering others," Haddon said in a statement.

"I manifest my ideas through creativity rather than speaking out loud. My work explores, in a spiritual and creative way, where and how Māori wahine fit into this world."

As a multimedia artist, Haddon works with a wide range of materials, including paint, textiles, Oamaru stone and found objects such as kelp and driftwood.

She is inspired by what she sees around her and her connection to te taiao (the natural environment).

"To Tatou Haerenga" would take viewers through a journey of discovery, she said.

"One of my paintings is titled Voyage which is about navigation, something I’ve been doing my whole life. This body of work will tell a story of who I am and what is important to me," she said.

The exhibition will incorporate 20-25 pieces of mahi toi (artworks) made at Artsenta during the past two years.

Artsenta is a creative space for tangata whaiora — people seeking wellbeing.

Haddon has been making art for most of her life, but this is her first solo exhibition.

"To Tatou Haerenga", by Lizzette Haddon, runs April 14-25 at Artsenta’s pop-up gallery, 462 Princes St. — APL