Craft Lounge: week to immerse in textiles

A new celebration of textile artistry and community spirit is coming to Ōtepoti.

Craft Lounge brings together four of Dunedin’s creative studios — Among the Sparrows, LoomRoom, Sew On Period Care, and Stitch Kitchen — for a week of exhibitions, workshops, and community connection.

Running from April 28-May 4 at Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St, Craft Lounge provides an insight into the depth and diversity of textile craft in Dunedin and its connection to Cloth Textiles and Art Network of New Zealand.

Visitors will have a chance to develop creative skills, view student and practitioner work, and connect with our thriving community of makers.

• Sewing Bee with Christine Keller, of Sew On Period Care, April 29, from 6pm-9pm.

• Weaving workshops with LoomRoom on the morning of April 30 and May 1.

• Sketch club with Among the Sparrows on Friday, May 2, from 9am-11am.

• Mend & Make Awesome session with Stitch Kitchen on Saturday, May 3, from 10am-noon.