Rockers ready to have a ball for fundraiser

Bulletproof Convertible present a fundraising Dead Rockers Ball this Saturday at Wingatui Hall. Photo: Star files

Dedicated rockers Bulletproof Convertible are pulling out all the stops for this weekend’s Dead Rockers Ball at Wingatui, a fundraiser for the Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society.

The event will be held this Saturday from 7.30pm at Wingatui Hall, 270 Gladstone Rd North.

Audience members can dress up in their favourite style, or come along as a dead rocker, and dance the night away to the music of the three-piece "swamp rock" outfit.

The trio of Silas Waring (guitar), Alex Ramsay (drums) and Paul Southworth (double bass) play a high-energy, 1950s’ influenced style of music that features original songs.

Along with the music, there will be raffles, an auction, food and snacks.

Funds raised will go towards the work of the Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society, founded in 1971, which is dedicated to the restoration, preservation, and maintenance of Dunedin Fire brigades’ history.

The group has a collection of 18 fire engines, equipment, uniforms and historical records.