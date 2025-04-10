Quintet opens autumn season

Wellington jazz trumpeter and composer Michael Costeloe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin Jazz Club will launch its 2025 autumn season this weekend with a performance by the Michael Costeloe Quintet.

The jazz concert, to be held on Saturday at Hanover Hall, will feature the original works of acclaimed Wellington jazz trumpeter and composer Michael Costeloe, who will be performing alongside a lineup of local musicians.

The Michael Costeloe Quintet, comprising Costeloe (trumpet), Nick Cornish (alto saxophone), Bill Martin (piano), Simon Eastwood (double bass) and Carl Woodward (drums), will present an evening of vibrant and innovative jazz.

Audience members could expect a performance filled with intricate melodies and complex rhythms, a statement said.

Costeloe’s music is inspired by a wide array of influences, from jazz legends like Duke Ellington and Charles Mingus to contemporary improvisers such as Peter Evans and Ill Considered, as well as folk traditions from the Balkans and the Middle East.

• Michael Costeloe Quintet perform from 7.30pm on Saturday, for Dunedin Jazz Club, at Hanover Hall. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets available via www.dunedinjazz.club, or at the door. — APL