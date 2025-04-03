Passiontide marked with Pergolesi concert

Conductor and organist David Burchell (right) looks over the score for Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater with soloists Claire Barton (left) and Caroline Burchell ahead of Sunday’s performance.

Little Box of Operas presents a concert of baroque vocal music this weekend, marking the church season of Passiontide.

The concert, titled "Musical Meditations for Passiontide", will be held this Sunday, April 6, from 4pm at All Saints’ Church, Cumberand St.

The featured work will be the well-known Stabat Mater, by Govanni Battista Pergolesi (1710-36), a setting of the ancient hymn depicting Mary’s response to the death of Christ.

Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater will be sung by Caroline Burchell (soprano) and Claire Barton (mezzo-soprano), accompanied by an instrumental ensemble of members of the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, directed from the organ by David Burchell.

The programme also includes two of Georg Telemann’s characterful solo vocal cantatas, for Passion Sunday and Palm Sunday.

Soprano Caroline Burchell grew up in Dunedin and is now based in Wellington.

She began life as a choral singer at the age of 6, and now performs as a soloist and in chamber ensembles around the country. Her vocal teachers have included Lesley Graham, Judith Henley and Isabel Cunningham.

Burchell holds a BA (Hons) in Art History, and hopes to soon secure a place at an overseas conservatoire to study towards a Masters in Vocal Performance.

She enjoys singing a wide variety of repertoire, though her solo engagements have tended towards early music, oratorio and cantata.

Claire Barton is a mezzo-soprano and proud Dunedinite. She is currently writing a PhD on female singers and singing teachers in Dunedin after 1945. She also teaches classical singing to private students.

She has appeared regularly as a soloist for City Choir Dunedin over the past 15 years.

Tickets $25 through Eventfinda (fees apply) or at the door (no eftpos). Students $10 at the door; accompanied children free.