Group exhibition looks at crises

Dunedin Dream Brokerage presents Ensnared, an exhibition by a group of young and emerging Ōtepoti visual artists, designers and poets in a central city space this month.

Combining the talents of artists Kieran Dodd, Joel Field (Ngāpuhi), Nick Guilford, Harriet Hawksworth, Oli German-Ross, Luc Morley, Isla Thomas and Daniel Van Lith, Ensnared features paintings, installations, photographs, poems and garments.

As a centrepiece, there will be an interactive film, in which attendees can create their own artwork to depict a story about global crises.

It will run April 11-20 in the vacant commercial space at 343 George St.

Artist Nick Guilford said, in a statement, the project was a way for them to "make artworks that test and share ideas centred in global crises — whether climate, economic, social or political".

"Participants will be part of a conversation that will philosophically question the adaptation and sustainability required to mend our world."

Dunedin Dream Brokerage is supporting the project through the use of 343 George Street, thanks to an ongoing and supportive relationship with the property owner.

"It is always a pleasure to work with artists who collectively offer us a way to think about and respond to, the way we live in the world," broker Charlotte Parallel said.

Artists or creatives interested in working with Dunedin Dream Brokerage can contact the broker at charlotte@dunedindreambrokerage.nz — APL