Ensemble returns inspired

Tessa Romano. Photo: supplied

Dunedin’s Octagon Ensemble returns to the stage this weekend to present a programme of music from Dunedin, New Zealand and the world.

The concert, titled "Echoes From Ngā Hau E Whā: The Four Winds" will be held this Saturday night, from 7pm at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The programme will feature works by Rheinberger, Willan, Enya and Faure, along with pieces by New Zealand composers Gillian Whitehead and Chris Artley — Whitehead’s Missa Brevis and Artley’s Of Land and Sea.

Artistic director Dr Tessa Romano said a boutique ensemble would be involved in this performance, including up to 10 voices, along with instrumentalists David Burchell (organ and piano) and Jennifer Cattermole (taonga puoro).

"These works are a reminder not to take our home home for granted and to treat this motu that fosters our very livelihood as we would our own dear kuia," she said.

