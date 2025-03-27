Students to step into spotlight at festival

Keen young thespians from 13 schools across Otago will step into the limelight during next week’s Otago regional Shakespeare competition.

This year’s Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand (SGCNZ) Victoria University of Wellington Otago Regional Shakespeare Festival will be held next Thursday at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, in Bay View Rd. Sessions will run from 9am-3pm, and 6pm-7.30pm. The public is welcome to attend.

SGCNZ Otago representative and Trinity School head of drama Erica Ward said the festival was "a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their talents".

Students will perform scenes from Shakespeare plays, across five or 15 minutes.

A group from each region will be selected to go on to participate in the national festival over King’s Birthday weekend in Wellington.