Catch-ups spur exhibition

A group of Dunedin artists, who meet once a month to chat about art and life, have joined forces to stage their first group exhibition this month.

"Elemental", a widely-varied joint exhibition by painter-book binders Anne Cloonan and Penny Smith, painters Siau-Jiun Lim and Kirsten McAuley, with sculptural ceramicist Lisa Perniskie, is being held at Dunedin Community Gallery until April 16.

Each of the experienced artists have contributed up to 10 works to the exhibition, across a broad range of subjects and styles, but all with the overarching elemental theme.

Smith said the idea for the exhibition arose from the group’s regular get-together, which came about through their shared connection to the Dunedin School of Art — some as alumni and others through night classes.

"We came together as a group in an organic way, and that is how this exhibition has happened as well," she said.

"We all have very different styles — so hopefully the exhibition will have something to interest everybody."

Smith and Cloonan both tend towards abstract acrylic landscapes, while Lim painted giant abstract canvases "using her whole body", while McAuley created meticulously detailed paintings, and Perniskie’s ceramics were sculptural.

Each have created works that explore light, water, air and space — hence the connecting elemental theme of the exhibition.

Three of the artists will discuss their works during an exhibition showcase for the Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society next Tuesday, April 8, from 5pm-7pm, at the Community Gallery. The event is open to the public.

