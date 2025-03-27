Show to begin raising funds

Otago Country Music Club will host a special fundraising show this weekend, as it starts to prepare for its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2027.

The show, titled Through the Years, will bring together past and present members of the club in a wide-ranging showcase to be held on Sunday, 1pm-5pm, at the clubrooms, 33 Skerries St, Outram.

Helping to co-ordinate the event is Otago Country Music Club foundation member and life member Jill Drummond, who was one of a group of keen local musicians who responded to a call to establish a local club in 1977.

"There was a lot of interest in forming a country music club.

"We were able to formalise the club in August, 1977," Mrs Drummond said.

Along with regular club sessions, groups of musicians associated with the club were regulars on the local pub music scene on Friday and Saturday nights and had a strong following.

Eventually, the club was able to raise the funds to buy a a former Masonic hall in Skerries St, Outram, as its clubrooms.

For many years, the club has hosted popular monthly Sunday sessions, giving members the chance to step up and perform with the backing of the club band.

This will be the format of Sunday’s event, which aims to get the ball rolling on raising funds towards planned celebrations for the Otago Country Music Club’s 50th anniversary in two years.

"It is going to be a busy afternoon of performances, spanning the club’s history from the 1970s to today," Mrs Drummond said.

An afternoon tea will be included in the ticket price of $15, payable at the door.

