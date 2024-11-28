Play about loss, hope

A touring production of Neil Anthony Docking’s award-winning play The Revlon Girl is coming to Dunedin on Saturday.

The play will be staged at Dunedin’s New Athenaeum Theatre at 7pm.

Set eight months after the Aberfan disaster, in which 144 died in a small Welsh mining village on October 21, 1966, The Revlon Girl follows a group of women grappling with loss and searching for ways to reclaim hope.

The themes of The Revlon Girl resonate in New Zealand, as November also marks the anniversary of the Pike River mining disaster, where 29 miners died on November 19, 2010.