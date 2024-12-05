Eco spin for Xmas show

Mosgiel’s Fire Station Theatre offers a new take on Christmas in its festival season show "Santa Gets an E-Sleigh", by Judi Billcliff.

Directed by Matt Brennan, the 70-minute show will involve a team of local performers and creatives of all ages.

It will run across two weekends, from December 13-15, and 20-22.

"Santa gets an E-Sleigh" follows the trials and tribulations of the man in red, after his old sleigh fails its warrant of fitness and the ageing reindeer are no longer up to pulling a sleigh around the world.

After replacing it with an an e-sleigh, Santa sets off around the world with Rudolph, but they run out of power over New Zealand.

They land in a small rural town on Christmas morning and some local children set about helping them on their way.

The play will be staged at 7pm on December 13 and 20, and at 2pm on December 14, 15, 21, and 22, at Fire Station Theatre, 3 Cargill St, Mosgiel.

