Show brings deep soundscape

Sound artist Sika will bring his meditative sound journey to Hanover Hall in a performance this Friday night. Photo: supplied

Tākaka sound artist Sika has embarked on a 24-date national tour, and will bring his nature-themed sound journeys to a Dunedin audience this Friday night.

In a statement, Sika said the didgeridoo formed an important foundation for his music, alongside drums, native flutes, voice and natural instruments.

"Other sounds such as water, fire, trees, animals and wind are skilfully added to the mix and, together with loops and Sika’s orchestrated compositions, build soundscapes that enable us to enter a deep state akin to meditation," it said.

Sika has performed internationally for more than 30 years, has recorded 11 solo albums and played on many collaborative projects.

When he is not touring, Sika creates in his studio in Tākaka, either recording or painting.

Friday night’s performance, to be held from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall, was described as "something between an ancient ceremony and a movie soundtrack".

Audience members are invited to bring a yoga mat, blanket and cushion.

Tickets via Eventfinda.