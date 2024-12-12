Xmas carols at Iona Church

Dunedin Harmony Chorus and the Salvation Army Band performed at Iona Church, Port Chalmers, last Christmas and will return for a "Carols at Iona" concert this Sunday. Photo: ODt files

The Port Chalmers and District Lions Club will celebrate the festive season with a "Carols at Iona" concert this Sunday.

In a statement, the club said the popular annual Christmas event "Carols in the Dell" was being replaced this year with "Carols at Iona" due to the unpredictable weather in recent years.

"Carols at Iona" will be held from 2pm this Sunday at Iona Church, Mount St, Port Chalmers.

Featured performers will be the Dunedin Salvation Army Band, led by band master Wendy Lobb, and Dunedin Harmony Chorus, with compere Roly Scott.

As Iona Church is not used for regular services, Sunday’s concert would be a good opportunity to take a look inside the restored historical stone building, while listening to Christmas music and singing festive favourites, the statement said.

The concert could also be a good opportunity for Dunedin residents to take a drive to Port Chalmers, have a bite to eat and then head to Iona Church.

Entry to Sunday’s concert is free, but there will be the opportunity to make a gold coin donation to the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal. Inquiries, phone 021 131 0666. — APL