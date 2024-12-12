Showcase of acrobatics, colour and energy

Photo: supplied

The Cirque Africa showcase of acrobatics, colour and African energy comes to Dunedin this weekend.

The giant celebration of African cultures will be staged at the Regent Theatre this Sunday, December 15, at 6pm.

A press release said Cirque Africa was produced and directed by "Papa Africa" Winston Ruddle and would immerse audience members in traditional and modern African culture. Rhythmic, colourful, energetic and awe-inspiring, Cirque Africa artists have performed to more than two million people worldwide with a combination of contortion, acrobatics, traditional dance, live music, pan spinning, hand balancing and more.