Performing towards the light

Dunedin RSA Choir will present its end-of-year concert this Friday at Knox Church, performing music from across 400 years.

The choir’s concert, entitled "Towards the light!", will be conducted by Karen Knudson with accompanist Sandra Crawshaw (piano), and will feature guest artists Knox Church Choir and friends, David Burchell (organ) and soloists.

Among the works to be showcased at the concert, which starts at 7pm, is J.S Bach’s Sleeper’s Wake cantata, featuring solos by Nick Cornish (oboe) and Claire Anderson (violin).

Karen Knudson’s Aroha O te Atua, composed specially for the choir, will feature soloists Claire Barton and Erin Connelly-Whyte.

Also featured will be contemporary choral masterpiece O Nata Lux, by Morten Lauridsen, and the first half will end with Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

The concert’s final piece And can it be, by contemporary composer Dan Forrest, will be performed by the combined choirs accompanied by an invitation orchestra.

Soloists for the concert are ODT Aria 2024 winner Erin Connelly-Whyte (soprano), and University of Otago performance students Jesse Hanan (tenor) and Kieran Kelly (baritone), along with trumpeter Ralph Miller.

Hanan and Kelly, both Dunedin RSA Choir scholars, will perform in the first half with the choir accompanied by Crawshaw and Burchell on piano and organ.

Guest soloist Robbie Eyers, 7, who was named best performer under 16 years at the recent Dunedin Performing Arts Society Competitions, will be playing the Knox Church Pipe Organ during the concert.