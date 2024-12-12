The public will have the chance to be immersed in all things lavender at this weekend’s Dunedin Lavender Festival.

In a statement, organisers said the inaugural event would be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Lavender Row, 616 Outram-Mosgiel Rd. Entry fee is a gold coin.

The festival promised a weekend filled with wellness activities, creative workshops, culinary delights and live entertainment, the statement said.

Visitors can enjoy massages, sauna sessions and yoga classes among the lavender fields, while craft workshops will showcase the versatility of lavender, including lessons on how to make wreaths and wands. There will also be an essential oil distillation demonstration.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy food and live music, and there will be a playground area for children.

The Lavender Festival is being hosted by the only lavender farm in the area.

For more information and bookings, visit the Dunedin Lavender Festival Facebook page. — APL