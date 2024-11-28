Christmas concert features selection of French pieces

David Burchell. Photo: supplied

City Choir Dunedin will celebrate Christmas with a concert of French music, both familiar and lesser-known.

The choir’s Joyeux Noel! concert, to be held next Friday, December 6, from 7.30pm at Knox Church, will be conducted by choir director David Burchell and will feature five soloists, Robert Tucker (baritone), Cathy Highton-Sim (soprano), Tessa Romano (mezzo soprano), Claire Barton (mezzo soprano) and Alex McAdam (tenor).

The vocal performances will be supported by a Dunedin Symphony Orchestra ensemble and organist Micah Xiang.

In a press release, a spokesperson said the choir was happy to welcome back Robert Tucker as one of the soloists.

Raised in Dunedin, Tucker completed a Bachelor of Music degree at the University of Otago and spent time in Australia and the United Kingdom before returning home to New Zealand in 2021 and forging a career.

The Joyeux Noel! concert music spans from the 17th to the 20th centuries and includes genres such as Baroque and late Romantic, as well as traditional Christmas carols.

The programme includes a quintet from Delalandes’ Christe Redemptor Omnium, composed in 1690 and sung in Latin. Also featured will be traditional Provencal melodies like Patapan and Berger, secoue ton sommeil profonde, and choral pieces by Francis Poulenc such as Hodie Christus natus est and O magnum mysterium.

The programme also includes excerpts from Camille Saint-Saens’ Oratorio de Noel, selections from Hector Berlioz’s L’enfance du Christ and Adolphe Adam’s Cantique de Noel (O Holy Night).

Tickets are available at MusicWorks in Lower Stuart St (cash only), online via the Eventfinda website, or phone 0800289849.