Collective set to make a Spectacle

Dunedin band Hystera perform during a Spectacle event in 2023, with visuals by Jess Covell. Photo: Amanda Konijin

Dunedin arts collective Spectacle will finally present the shows it had planned for the Dunedin Fringe Festival earlier this year, but had to postpone.

In a press release, Spectacle curator and artist Jess Covell said this Saturday’s "George St Takeover" show, running from 4pm to 8pm, would have a slight change in lineup and format, but would still be an entertaining experience.

"Join us for an early evening of roaming sonic and visual delights by Ōtepoti artists as we occupy a pop-up space within the Dunedin CBD," Covell said.

The event will open with a free street performance from 4pm, followed by a ticketed performance featuring live music and visual effects, taking place at a pop-up space on George St with from Dunedin Dream Brokerage.

The live sonic and visual performances will feature Crime Hospital, The Entire Alphabet, Murdabike, Space Bats Attack! This Software is Shareware, Sam Caldwell and Dylan Pringle.

Extra visual elements, including unseen video works created by Covell and Joel Field for the original shows, will be on display.

These works, and highlight reels of Sam Caldwell and Dylan Pringle's works, will be screened in the window of 125 George St following the show and for the rest of the weekend.

The Spectacle event is open to all ages and tickets are available through trybooking.com.

The showcase is supported by Dunedin Dream Brokerage, Re:Gear Library and Emerson's Brewery.