Tribute to Queen of Jazz

The autumn season of the Dunedin Jazz Club concert series continues this weekend with a tribute to the first lady of song, Ella Fitzgerald.

Local jazz singer Molly McGee will be the featured vocalist for the concert, to be held this Saturday, May 18, from 7.30pm, at Hanover Hall.

She will be joined by the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Bill Martin, along with the Hanover Hall All Stars — comprising Martin, Ralph Miller, Andy Lynch and Erik Dekker, to present two sets of Fitzgerald’s iconic repertoire. Among the songs to be performed will be Blue Skies, Cheek to Cheek, Shiny Stockings, Fascinating Rhythm, and Can’t We Be Friends.

Originally from Christchurch, McGee, discovered her passion for music at an early age.

After completing her studies at the University of Otago’s School of Performing Arts, McGee became involved in the local jazz scene.

Whether you’re a dedicated jazz enthusiast or simply looking for an evening of exceptional music, this concert promises to be a memorable experience.

Tickets at www.dunedinjazz.club