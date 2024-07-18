Ball to boost restoration society

Bulletproof Convertible will present the Port Chalmers Dead Rockers Ball event next weekend, as a community fundraiser for the Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society. Photo: supplied

Dunedin-based three-piece swamp rock outfit Bulletproof Convertible bring their popular Dead Rockers Ball to Port Chalmers next weekend, as a high-energy community fundraiser.

The 16th edition of the event, to be held next Saturday, July 27, from 7.30pm at Port Chalmers Town Hall, will be a fundraiser for the Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society.

Keen music fans are invited to bring out their dancing shoes, dress up in 1950s style, dress up as a dead rock star, or wear a favourite outfit for a fun night. The society will add to the event with actions, raffles, and selling tea and coffee.

Bulletproof Convertible, which comprises Silas Waring (guitar), Alex Ramsay (drums) and Paul Southworth (double bass), produce an all-original sound, which is high energy and danceable.

The Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society was founded in 1971 by a group of ex-firefighters and others, dedicated to the restoration, preservation, and maintenance of Dunedin’s fire brigade history.

What began with a ground-up restoration of "Number 16" — a 1935 Ford V8, is now a collection of 18 fire engines, equipment, uniforms, and historical records.

Two of the society’s engines are former Port Chalmers engines and both the 1978 and 1981 models it cares for are used for fundraising, parties, and events. Other engines regularly seen in public are a 1954 Dennis engine on display at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum and three Ford V8s from 1935-48, which are seen at Santa parades and displays.

Tickets for the Port Chalmers Dead Rockers Ball are available at On the Spot Windsor, George St, Port Chalmers, or online from the Bulletproof Convertible website.