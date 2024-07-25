Dean on tour to celebrate release of new album

Award-winning New Zealand musician Donna Dean celebrates new album Kisses & Other Things with a South Island tour with Dunedin musicians John Egenes and John Dodd, performing at Dunedin Folk Club on August 11. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Award-winning New Zealand country artist Donna Dean is promoted as a "songwriter’s songwriter" with a "velvet voice and something to say".

The multiple Apra and Tui awards-winner has recorded and performed with the likes of Willie Nelson, Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Webb, Paul Kelly and Don McLean.

A press release from promoters said her new album Kisses & Other Things features instrumental work by experienced Dunedin bassist John Dodd, and Dunedin multi-instrumentalist John Egenes — who also produced the recordings.

In addition to being Dean’s touring band, Dodd and Egenes also drive the bus, act as roadies, and serve as the opening act.

As Egenes said, "if they don’t rush us, we work cheaper".

Dodd added: "When you come to see a Donna Dean show, you don’t have to pay extra to see Dodd and Egenes, professional musicians."

The duo serve up their own brand of home-grown original tunes with the occasional cowboy poem, a few tall tales, and as well as "some outright lies".

In their 2024 South Island tour entitled Butterflies & Bees, celebrating the release of the album, Donna Dean, with Dodd and Egenes, will perform at Dunedin Folk Club on Sunday, August 11.

Tickets are available through Humanitix.com