Music you get to listen to only once

Dunedin psych-rock improv trio OMMU, (from left) Tenzin Mullin, Jeff Harford, and Craig Monk will play at Pearl Diver this Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin psych-rock band OMMU, which combines the talents of three long-time contributors to the city’s independent music scene, will play at Pearl Diver this Saturday night.

OMMU features Craig Monk (Mink, Cloudboy, Heka) on bass, Jeff Harford (Bored Games, The Rip, Valve, Die Musikband) on drums and Tenzin Mullin (Suka, Heka, Jay Clarkson & The Containers) on guitar, and will present an evening of fully improvised instrumental pieces.

From sparse and gentle ambient sketches to intense jams, OMMU’s music exists only in the moment of its creation.

Jon Chapman, performing as ß& (pronounced "sand"), will open the night of performances with a set of ambient electronica.

Entry is free or by koha at Pearl Diver, 73 St Andrew St.